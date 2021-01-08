Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Cridersville

Richard W. ‘Dick’ Risner, age 76 of Harrod, passed away from complications of Covid 19 at 1:08 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2020 at ProMedica, Toledo Hospital.

Due to the pandemic, no visitation or services are planned. The family does not want anyone to get sick and would like to help prevent any other family from the heartache of losing one of their members. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to the Needy Student Fund at Upper Scioto Valley.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

