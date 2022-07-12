Robert Maurice “Bob” Davidson, 94, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Triad High School, Fastpitch Softball, 8099 Brush Lake Road, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

