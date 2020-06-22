Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Dublin,

formerly of Kenton

Funeral services for Ronald Gene Ridenour will be private. Burial will take place at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

He died on June 17, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ron’s name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Visit www.oursaviorskenton.org, select “give” in the menu to donate.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

