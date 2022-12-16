Home Obituaries Rowland LaVern Vermaaten

Rowland LaVern Vermaaten

Posted on December 16, 2022
Rowland LaVern Vermaaten, 84 of Mt. Victory, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. It was Rowland’s wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rhinehart UM Church, P.O. Box 143, Mount Victory, Ohio 43340.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

