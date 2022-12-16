Rowland LaVern Vermaaten, 84 of Mt. Victory, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. It was Rowland’s wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rhinehart UM Church, P.O. Box 143, Mount Victory, Ohio 43340.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!