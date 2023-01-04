Ruby Arlene (England) Nickell, 85 of Dunkirk, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 surrounded by family.

A funeral service for Ruby will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Ada Full Gospel Church with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and Family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Ruby’s honor may be made to St. Rita’s Home Health & Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

