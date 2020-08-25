Home Obituaries Samuel Joseph Miller

Samuel Joseph Miller

Posted on August 25, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 56
Columbus

Samuel Joseph Miller went home to be with the Lord, and his wife Lisa, father Sam, grandmothers Dorothy and Evelyn on August 19, 2020.

Services will be at a later date.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Daniel Floyd Bushong

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 24, 2020
    2 min read

  • Sandy Edminston

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 24, 2020
    1 min read

  • Fred E. Markley

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 24, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply