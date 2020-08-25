Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 56

Columbus

Samuel Joseph Miller went home to be with the Lord, and his wife Lisa, father Sam, grandmothers Dorothy and Evelyn on August 19, 2020.

Services will be at a later date.

