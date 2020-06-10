Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

A graveside service for Sandra Ann “Sandy” Kaylor will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Grove Cemetery chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

She died on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church and the Armory.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

