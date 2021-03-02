Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hilliard

Sandy (Dylewski) Barrett, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. from complications of autoimmune liver disease.

Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00p.m. FRIDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021 at ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, OH 43026 with Father Bob Penhallurick, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. Please note: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing must be observed at all times and Facial Coverings are required at the Funeral Home and at Church.

To view the Funeral Mass on-line, please visit St. Brendan’s YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/c/-SaintBrendantheNavigatorHilliard.

Please share your favorite memories of Sandy or send your condolences to her family by visiting: www.tiddfuneralservice.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!