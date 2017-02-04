Sarah H. ‘Sally’ Bosse

A homegoing for Sarah H. (Hay) “Sally” Bosse will begin at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor Aidan Finn. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Jenera.

Friends may call for two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or Right to Life of Ohio.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She went home to be with the Lord her Savior, Jesus Christ, at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016 at Vancrest of Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!