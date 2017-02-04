Home Obituaries Sarah H. ‘Sally’ Bosse

Sarah H. ‘Sally’ Bosse

Posted on February 4, 2017
Sarah Bosse
age 91, Ada

A homegoing for Sarah H. (Hay) “Sally” Bosse will begin at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor Aidan Finn. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Jenera.

Friends may call for two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or Right to Life of Ohio.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She went home to be with the Lord her Savior, Jesus Christ, at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016 at Vancrest of Ada.

