Home Obituaries Sharon L. Frisch

Sharon L. Frisch

Posted on December 9, 2017
0
0
93

age 70, Upper Sandusky

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon L. Frisch will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel in Kirby by Father Frank Murd. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s School, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or Parkinson’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

She died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Charles Hindall

    Charles M. Hindall

    Services for Charles M. Hindall will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlin…
    December 9, 2017
    1 min read

  • Sharon Frisch

    Arrangements for Sharon Frisch are pending at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.…
    December 8, 2017
    16 second read
  • Ronald 'Porky' Linke

    Ronald C. ‘Porky’ Linke

    Services for Ronald C. “Porky” Linke will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funer…
    December 8, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply