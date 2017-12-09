age 70, Upper Sandusky

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon L. Frisch will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel in Kirby by Father Frank Murd. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s School, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or Parkinson’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

She died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

