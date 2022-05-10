Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shirley Cayton passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Visitation will be at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes, 321 North Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 4pm with Dr. Settle W. Townsend, Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Logan County, 4399 Co. Rd. 130, Huntsville, OH 43324, or Universal Home Health & Hospice Care, 921 Rush Ave., Bellefontaine, Ohio.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Cayton family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

