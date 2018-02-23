Services for Shirley Mae Moore will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 17314 CR 115, Kenton by Pastor Mark Bishop. Burial will follow in Fairview MacDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton and for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International in her memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!