Shirley Mae Moore

Posted on February 23, 2018
Shirley Moore
Shirley Moore
age 82, Kenton

Services for Shirley Mae Moore will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 17314 CR 115, Kenton by Pastor Mark Bishop. Burial will follow in Fairview MacDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton and for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International in her memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

