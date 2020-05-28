Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Alger, Ohio

Private family services for Stella M. Dyer, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, are being held with Pastor Fred Rowe. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Stella will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She died at 1:52 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.





















