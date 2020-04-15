Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 48

Lima

A celebration of the life of Steven D. Winegardner will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 4:48 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family c/o Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!