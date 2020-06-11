Teresa A. Prater Posted on June 11, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 61Kenton Private family services for Teresa A. Prater are being held at a later date. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery. She died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!