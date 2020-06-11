Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Kenton

Private family services for Teresa A. Prater are being held at a later date. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

She died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.





















