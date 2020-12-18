Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 72

Bluffton

Terri Sue Hites-Suter , 72, passed away December 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Roundhead United Methodist Church, 2254 OH-385, Waynesfield from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A private service will be held at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to LifeLine of Ohio.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Terri’s family.

