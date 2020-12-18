Terri Sue Hites-Suter Posted on December 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 72Bluffton Terri Sue Hites-Suter , 72, passed away December 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Roundhead United Methodist Church, 2254 OH-385, Waynesfield from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A private service will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to LifeLine of Ohio.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Terri’s family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!