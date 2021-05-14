Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr. passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the second son of Ida Purcell and Charles Palmer.

A military graveside service will be held in Kenton at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!