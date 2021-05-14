Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr. Posted on May 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr. passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the second son of Ida Purcell and Charles Palmer. A military graveside service will be held in Kenton at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!