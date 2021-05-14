Home Obituaries Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr.

Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr.

May 14, 2021
0
Thomas Eugene Palmer, Sr. passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the second son of Ida Purcell and Charles Palmer.

A military graveside service will be held in Kenton at a later date.

