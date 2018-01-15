Age, 75

Lima

Services for Thomas R. Hattery will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor James Massengill.

It was his wish to be cremated following the service.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

