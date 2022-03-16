Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Trevor Alan Stewart, 39, of Van Buren passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.

Services for Trevor will be private for his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Memorial contributions may be made in Trevor’s honor to an Animal Rescue charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Trevor’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!