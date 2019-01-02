Age, 49

Harrod

A celebration of life for Troy J. Wilcox will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at the Allen East Community Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod by Pastor Jerry Hall.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Saturday both prior to and following the service.

He died at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at the Van Wert Inpatient Hospice Center.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

