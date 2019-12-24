Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton

Trudy Cornell, 80 of Kenton passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.

She was born on November 15, 1939 to the late Jack and Ruth (Schultz) Fink.

On August 26, 1961 she married Harold Cornell and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2008.

She is survived by her son, James Cornell of Kenton, grandsons; Brandon Cornell, Dalton Cornell and two great grandchildren. Trudy is also survived by a sister, Carol Sue Osborn of Kenton, three brothers; Richard (Alma) Fink of Kenton, Sam (Sarah) Fink of Shepherdstown, WV, Jeff (Cindy) Fink of Mendon, OH and her dog, Sissy.

She was preceded in death by her son, John H. Cornell, brother, John Fink, sister, Patricia Dyer and a brother-in-law, Phillip Osborn.

Trudy loved to play Bingo and was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church.

A private family service for Trudy will be held at a later date and services have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Trudy to the Hardin County Humane Society or St. John’s Evangelical Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.