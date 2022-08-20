Vivian R. Frey, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 18, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Chapel in Kirby with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:45 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Wyandot County Birth Defects and Right to Life and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

