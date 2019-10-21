Age, 78

Roundhead

Services for William “Bill” Bodi Sr. will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

He died Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Toledo to the late Thomas John Edward and Cora G. Gillenwaster Bodi. He married Sharon Kay Kohli and she preceded him in death.

Surviving are two sons, William Bodi Jr. of Roundhead and Brian (Stacey) Bodi of McConnellsville; two daughters, Lori “Nikki” (Steve) Collingsworth of Alger and LeighAnn “Annie” Frow of Marysville; two stepchildren, Julie (Yvonne Bisbee) Begley of Texas and Donald Webb of Lakeview; former son-in-law, Johnny Jenkins of McGuffey; daughter-in-law, Amber Webb of Alger, eight grandchildren, Steven (Colleen Martindale) Jenkins, Jake (Autumn McGrew) Bodi, Stewart (Terri) Boggs, Alexia (Michael Scott) Jenkins, Victoria (Lewis Thomas) Boggs, Kristen (Brad Wallace) Boggs, Miranda (Ethan Grener) Webb and Max Webb; six great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Aireonahh, Ella, Kody, Killian, and Serenity; four step great-grandchildren, Christian, Zayden, Aubriunna and Elias; three siblings, Eleanor Peters of West Liberty, John (Carol) Bodi of Lima, and Janet Doss of Lakeview; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Bodi.

Bill graduated from Belle Center School. He retired from Rockwell/Arvin Meritor after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed coaching baseball for his sons when they were young, bowling, and throwing horseshoes. He was an avid outdoorsman, and fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He loved going to his property in Michigan and going out on the weekends with his wife to the Moose and Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to Putnam County Hospice.

