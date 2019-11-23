Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

Kenton

William Douglas Hart, 70, of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born the youngest child of Russell Hart, Jr., and Mae Louise (Eberhart) Hart on October 25, 1949.

Bill graduated from Kenton Senior High School in 1967 and then graduated from Clark Technical School in 1969. After serving in the US Army from 1970 to 1973, Bill graduated from The Ohio State University in 1976. Bill then graduated from Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University in 1980.

On May 16, 1981, Bill married Krista Holtzberger and she survives in Kenton, along with two children: Andrew L. (Amanda) Hart of Chicago, IL, and Emily M. (Andrew) Roy of Belle Center. Mr. Hart is also survived by his grandson, Harrison Douglas Hart; and a sister, Sherry L. (Jeffrey) Lewis of Kokomo, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mae Hart; and brothers: Charles R. and Danny L. Hart.

Bill started the private practice of law in November 1980 in practice with James L. Crates and Paul N. McKinley, Jr. During that time, he also served as an assistant city law director, an assistant county prosecutor, and child support enforcement attorney. In 1991, Bill opened his solo practice law firm and also was appointed Judge of the Hardin County Municipal Court, a part-time position. For a period of 14 years, Bill served on the municipal court bench, until his election in 2004 to the Hardin County Common Pleas Court. He served in that position until his retirement on December 31, 2012. After retirement, Bill served as a Director of the Wyandot Mutual Insurance Company for a few years.

Bill believed that giving back to the community was very important and therefore he gave freely of his time. His professional life led him to be involved in many community organizations: Hardin Memorial Hospital for ten years and serving as President for a year; Hardincare, Inc. board and President; Kenton Rotary Club; Hardin County Chapter American Heart Association; Hardin County Chapter American Cancer Society; Dollars for Scholars; Kenton Elks Lodge; Kenton Moose Lodge; Treasurer of Memorial Park Golf Club; and Hardin County Sesquicentennial Committee.

Professionally, Bill was active in the Hardin County Bar Association; Ohio State Bar Association, serving a term on the Board of Governors; Ohio State Bar Foundation; Ohio Judicial Conference; Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association; and the Ohio Association of Municipal/ County Court Judges.

In his spare time, Bill was a little league baseball, softball, and soccer coach, and was an assistant golf coach for his daughter’s high school golf team.

Bill’s greatest passion was always his involvement in the Hardin County Community Foundation. From being asked to help prepare the legal work to form the Foundation, to serving as Vice President and then for 10 years as President, Bill worked diligently to see that the foundation succeeded. During his 28 years of serving on the Board, Bill never considered the work as a burden, but rather a privilege, to be able to help Hardin County become a more vibrant and caring community.

The Hardin County Amvets Post 1994 will hold military rites in honor of Bill on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. on the east lawn of the Hardin County Court House. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Hardin County Armory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bill to the Hardin County Community Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

(*Pd. 112319)