William G. “Bill” Hicks Posted on January 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 80LaRue William G. “Bill” Hicks, 80, of LaRue passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, January 10, 2021. Due to COVID19, Services for Bill will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to First Church of the Brethren, 860 E. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302 The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!