William G. “Bill” Hicks

Posted on January 14, 2021
Age, 80
LaRue

William G. “Bill” Hicks, 80, of LaRue passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Due to COVID19, Services for Bill will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Church of the Brethren, 860 E. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

