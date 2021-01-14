Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

LaRue

William G. “Bill” Hicks, 80, of LaRue passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Due to COVID19, Services for Bill will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Church of the Brethren, 860 E. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!