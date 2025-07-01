Ada board to continue waiving student fees

[adinserter block="4"]

Sixth graders to shift to middle school

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

ADA — The Ada Board of Education weighed in on the decision to waive student fees for the 2025-2026 school year as one of their action items at their meeting Monday night.

Board member Ted Griffith passed around a chart to his fellow board members which outlined how much money would be lost if they continue to waive fees.

Griffith believes that if the district continues this for 30 years, they would be giving away $900,000. He said that’s money he would like to see be used for buildings to alleviate classroom shortages and create more storage space.

“Everybody in the past has paid their school fees,” Griffith said. “By limiting school fees, we’re raising the taxes on 90% of the school district.”

Despite the pushback, the Ada board approved waiving student fees, an action they approved they did the previous year as well.

In administration reports, Middle and High School Principal Dr. Dan Lee reported that there are currently 11 students taking the school’s Driver’s Ed online course, with two completing their driving, and 26 who received their permit.

The school’s Driver’s Ed program started over a year ago, where students can get behind-the wheel training.

“That’s a very clear show of how helpful this program is for our community,” Lee said. “It’s a very big deal for students to get their license, and I want to thank everyone for making it happen.”

Superintendent Julie Simmons gave an update that starting next year, the 6th grade will be moved to the middle school facility as opposed to being apart of the elementary school. She cited concerns of confusion and feeling of disconnect for both students and staff. She said that the hybrid placement blurs the lines of identity and sense of belonging.

“Middle school students have very unique social, emotional, and academic needs,” Simmons said, “By aligning 6th grade within the structure, it will help provide some clarity for them as far as expectations, programming, and culture.”

In other business, the board:

– Approved the date changes for the 8th grade Washington, DC trip from May 19, 2026 through May 23, 2026, to May 18, 2026 through May 21, 2026.

– Approved a contract with the West Central Ohio Assistive Technology Center commencing July 1, 2025.

– Approved an outside services agreement with Oshra Gadkar to provide original choreography and instruction for the 2025-2026 Ada Varsity Singers Show Choir.

– Approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2025-2026 school year: Ken Jochims – athletic director, Tobin Smith – head football coach, Sean Anderson, Shawn Christopher, Colton Montgomery, Ryan Ormsbee, Joe Wolber, and Brenden Van Horn – assistant football coaches, Mark Nichols – junior high football coach, Britton Devier – junior high football coach, Greg Grimslid – volunteer assistant junior high football coach, Joe Carl – volunteer assistant junior high football coach, Kyleigh Woodruff – head volleyball coach, Kylie Acheson – junior varsity volleyball coach, Melissa Gossard – 7th and 8th grade junior high volleyball coach, Tod Schmidt – head golf coach, Kurt Klingler – assistant head boys soccer coach, Aaron Acheson – head boys soccer coach, Ezra Deitering – assistant boys soccer coach, Doug Dewese – head girls soccer coach, Kori Lochard – assistant girls soccer coach, Doug Poling – volunteer assistant girls soccer coach, Jen Fleming – varsity fall cheerleading advisor, and Alexis Swaney – junior high fall cheer advisor.

– Approved a supplemental contract for Kaylina McClenen as volunteer track coach.

– Approve the following non-bargaining unit employees’ salary increase of 3.25% for the 2025-2026 school year beginning the first pay of their contract as listed: Ann Hersey – food service director, Sam DuBois – IT technician, Michael Lenhart – assistant building, groundskeeping and maintenance supervisor, Camden Nichelson – assistant treasurer, Carla Cole – executive secretary, Lance Dearth – building, groundskeeping and maintenance supervisor, Tim Vernik – district technology coordinator.

– Approved an out of state trip for the Ada FFA Chapter to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, 2025.

– Approved Sara Bryan as the Driver’s Ed coordinator for the 2025-2026 school year. Stipend payment is $1,500.

– Approved Gwen Jochims as the Intervention Assistant Team Coordinator for the 2025-2026 school year. Stipend payment is $1,200.

The next regular school board meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17 at 6 p.m.