Council adopts final resolution for construction of roundabout

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Kenton City Council, at its meeting Monday night, adopted a final resolution for construction of a roundabout in the city.

Adopted unanimously by council, the legislation permits the city to enter into a highway improvement project with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project consists of the construction of a roundabout along Perry Street to connect Detroit Street (U.S. 68) and Main Street (Ohio 31) and resurfacing sections of Detroit and Main. It will include drainage, sidewalk lighting and traffic signal upgrades.

Kenton’s upfront share of the roundabout is $511,441.45. Safety Service Director Cindy Murray said the city will be sending payment to ODOT on Tuesday.

The total for construction and construction inspection/engineering is $4,472,132.88, she said. In addition, the city applied for a Community Development Block Grant grant/loan so the cost to the city when it is all done will be $261,441.00 or 6%, Murray said.

The roundabout will go out for bid in May and the city’s final action will be to approve the contract in June.

Once again, Thad Gardner, a resident of the Second Ward, raised his concerns about the safety of the roundabout.

He said the city’s agreement to move forward with the roundabout creates “the appearance of a complete safety review, but when you examine them line by line … the substance is simply not there.”

Gardner said council’s decision affects all drivers approaching Kenton railroad crossings. “They affect families who trust that the systems around them are built on real safety, not merely the illusions of safety,” he said.

In other business, council:

– Heard Mayor Lynn Webb report the city participated in Monday’s Kenton City Schools’ 3-E Signing Day (Employment, Enlistment or Enrollment) for this year’s graduates. Theron Gammon, public works superintendent, actively gave criteria for what the city is looking for in employees. Teachers said KHS has someone who fits that criteria. Gammon met with upcoming grad Hayden Brown and e-signed him to start with the city after he graduates. Webb said it was completed through the city’s Home-Grown Project.

– Learned from Murray said the bore under the CSX railroad tracks on Main Street was pushed back a week by CSX. Helms Construction is continuing the work on installing a sanitary sewer line on Main. Once it gets to Perry, the contractor will tie in a new water line. She noted Kenton received grant money for the line and it must be completed by the end of June.

– Gave second reading to plans for the next phase of the downtown revitalization project. Murray said this phase includes replacing water lines on Columbus and Franklin streets from Wayne to Leighton streets. It also involves the lining of sanitary sewers that run in the alleys behind Main Street and Detroit Street. Kenton has received $1 million grants from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for both water and sanitary sewers. The city also has applied through the Ohio EPA for both water and sanitary. This will finalize the design and getting ready for construction of the project, Murray said. The total project cost is $3.9 million and Murray said it will go out for bid in the fall of 2026.

– Heard second reading of legislation for additional appropriations, the largest of those being $216,750 for new downtown street lights. The original contract was for $501,252. The city received a $345,750 grant through Brightening Ohio Communities. The Hardin County Commissioners paid $38,916 for courthouse lighting and Price-McElroy Funeral Home paid $10,668 for lighting.

– Learned from Councilwoman Doris Blum that it was reported at the April 15 meeting of the Hardin County Regional Planning Commission that Kenton will get more funding for housing demolition. Two deteriorating houses on East Franklin and Kohler were already demolished. Additional funds through the Ohio Department of Development will allow demolition of two additional houses on Kohler.

– Heard that earlybird family passes to the Kenton swimming pool are available through the city’s website. The pass for a family of five is being offered at $125, a savings of $25. The special rate is in effect until the pool opens on Memorial Day.