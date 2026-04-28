Rodney Jeff Whitaker passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER.

Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, with Pastor Anthony Krummery officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services on Thursday and from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Jeff’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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