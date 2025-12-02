Elks salutes November teens

Times photo/Tim Thomas

November teens

Recognized as Students of the Month for November by the Kenton Elks Lodge are the following Hardin County students (from left, seated to standing) Kaylie Klear and Joshua Thaxton of Ada High School, Izabell Morrison of Hardin Northern, Quinlyn Spearman and Jack Whitmer of Kenton, Laney Elsasser and Ayden Jones of Ridgemont and Ava Pinks and Jase Prater of Upper Scioto Valley. Unable to attend and not pictured is Alexander Gatchell of Hardin Northern. A related story in on page 5.

The Kenton Elks Lodge has recognized Students of the Month for November in Hardin County schools. They are as follows:

Ada

Kaylie Klear is the daughter of Nick and Rachel Klear of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. She plans to go to college for a bachelor’s degree in actuary science.

Her work experiences included baby-sitting as the oldest of four. She has provided child care for them since the age of 10. Now as a licensed driver she helps in getting them to soccer, band and show choir practices. In addition, she has helped with hay baling at her uncle’s farm

In the community, Kaylie has made a Gaga ball pit for the Ada park, been an altar server at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, collected bags of food for Scouting for Food, assisted patrons at the Ada Food Pantry, uprooted invasive species in the park with the Sustainability Club and organized a community garage sale with the club. She also has assisted at Music Feast.

Her school involvement has included Interclass competition (11), National Honor Society (11-12), band (9-12), Varsity Singers (9-10 and 12), member of the Book Club, Film Club and Sustainability clubs.

Outside of school, Kaylie has been involved at Cynergy Dance for 12 years, youth group at Our Lady of Lourdes for four years and Scouting America for 8 years.

Leadership roles have included Buckeye Girls State, Ada High School Marching Band and senior patrol leader and quarter master for Scouting for America.

Joshua Thaxton is the son of Ben and Julie Thaxton and a senior at Ada High School. He plans to attend either ONU for computer science or the University of Toledo for computer science and engineering.

In the community, he has raked leaves and pulled vines for an older couple and worked with his churches for many years.

Joshua’s school involvement has included National Honor Society (11-12), Student Council (10-11), show choir (9-12), marching band (9-12) and soccer (9-12).

Outside of school, he has participated in youth group at his church for seven years.

In leadership activities, Joshua was a member of Student Council in 2023-2025, has been a section leader in the marching band in 2025 and was a captain for JV soccer in 2023.

Hardin Northern

Izabelle Morrison is the daughter of Angie Dyer of Kenton and is a senior at Hardin Northern High School. She plans to go to college for youth minister and to become a youth pastor.

Her work experience has included photography assistant and timeline manager with Julie Emerine Photography. She also worked for Powell Farms during the summers of grades 5-10 to detassel corn, and has done baby-sitting.

Izabelle has helped with multiple VBS and Camp Wednesday programs from 2019-2025 and been a counselor at Real Kids Camp from 2021-2025. She also has held many volunteer jobs at her church. At Abundant Life Assembly of God she has worked in the tech booth and run worship and service at least once a month.

Her school activities have included being a teacher’s aide, being involved in art, journalism, choir, marching band, FCA and student government.

Outside of school, Izabelle has gone to Abundant Life Assembly of God for eight years and has been going to Kenton Church of the Nazarene for three years. She has been in Hardin County Collective for four years.

Her leadership roles include, as a senior, being a teacher’s aide, color guard captain, helps run FCA and is student government secretary.

Alexander Gatchell lives in Dunkirk and is the son of John Gatchell and Christina Howe. He is a senior at Hardin Northern High School. After graduation he plans on joining the Air National Guard and going to school to become a veterinarian.

His work experience has included working at Powell Seeds detasseling corn, mowing yards and various tasks from 2019-2022; Mr. Cheesy’s 2022-2024; Raising Canes 2024-2025 and Beulah Beach (2025), a summer church camp, where he maintained the beach and worked with kids.

In the community, Alexander has participated in Hardin Northern basketball skills camp, recycling at the Hardin County Fair and fair cleanup, as well as Dunkirk town cleanup, from 2021-present.

His school involvement has included History Brigade (10-12), basketball (9-12), football (9,12), golf (11,12), FFA (9-12) and Drone Team (10-11).

Outside of school, Alexander has been a member at Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God (2018-present), Blanchard Pleasant Buckeyes member (2016-2022) and FFA exhibitor (9-12).

His leadership roles include FFA Student Advisor (2025-2026), student government representative (2025-2026) and student leadership class (2025-2026).

Kenton

Quinlyn Spearman is the daughter of Tim and Faith Spearman and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation she plans to attend college to become a pediatric nurse.

Her work experience includes working part-time as a cashier at Ace Hardware since 2025. She also has been a baby-sitter for several families.

In the community, Quinlyn has volunteered at local 5K races, holiday meals and community events. She also has served through New Hope Church by helping with youth group activities.

Her school involvement has included cross country and track from freshman through senior year. She also is a member of the National Honor Society and Ambassadors, serving as an office aide and a part of FCA.

Outside of school, Quinlyn is involved in indoor track and a member of the New Hope youth group.

In leadership roles, she is on the Captain’s Council (12) for the track team where she tries to lead by example. She also was chosen to participate in the mentoring program to help elementary students who are struggling academically and personally.

Jack Whitmer is the son of Gary and Roberta Whitmer of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation he plans on attending a four-year college for software engineering to get a job as a virtual software designer.

His work experience has been as a delivery driver for En Lai for the 2024 and 2025 years, and as a farmhand at Black’s Shady Knoll Orchard for 2024.

In the community, Jack has volunteered to set up and tear down the Lake of Lights since 2015. He also volunteers with his 4-H club to do various community service acts such as clean up the Boy Scout Lake shelter house. He has volunteered as a 4-H camp counselor for 2023-2025 and goes with the Kenton High School band to nursing homes in Kenton to play Christmas music from 2022 to 2025.

His school involvement has included the KHS Marching Band (9-12) and winning multiple awards, Kenton Concert Band (9-12), Kenton Jazz Band (10-12), Accompany (9-12), Business Professionals of America (9-12) as the treasurer and winning a regional and state award for python programming, Quiz Bowl (9-12), Kenton golf (9-12), tennis (11,12), Esports (9-12) and National Honor Society (11,12).

Outside of school, Jack has been involved with 4-H and Cloverbuds for 11 years. He was club treasurer for three years and is a 4-H camp counselor. He has been in Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts for eight years.

His leadership roles include being vice president of Band Council after being the class representative the previous three years, three years principle chairist, two years section leader and one year squad leader. He was a two-year treasurer for BPA and was Student Council treasurer for one year.

Ridgemont

Laney Elsasser is the daughter of Devin and Erica Elsasser of Ridgeway and a senior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation she plans to attend the Ohio State University branch in Lima for an undecided major.

Her work experience includes a paid summer job in 2024 at The Belly Acre in Mount Victory. She also has worked on her Dad’s farm, Elsasser Brothers Farm, as needed to perform general farm labor and livestock care. She also provides paid house sitting and animal care services for members of the community.

Laney’s community service includes community beautification projects in Mount Victory (2022-present) through FFA and the National Honor Society. She was a Hardin County Fair volunteer (2022-present) and volunteered on Sundays to support youth volleyball games.

Her school involvement has included volleyball and basketball (9-12), softball (11,12), FFA (7-12), National Honor Society (11,12) and student leadership (10-12).

In non-school activities, Laney was actively involved in 4-H for four years which helped her build a strong foundation in animal care and showmanship and played a big role in preparing her for future success in FFA.

In leadership roles, she represented her school in the countywide Sophomore Leadership Program (2023). After that she helped form a high school student leadership program. She also has been team captain for multiple school sports teams.

Ayden Jones of Mount Victory is the son of Janalea Hooker and Michael Jones and is a senior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation he plans to attend Ohio University where he will major in young adult integrated science education.

His work experience includes working for a year and a half at the Belly Acre in Mount Victory.

Ayden’s community service activities include Mt. Victory cleanup (9-12), and Ridgemont NHS Empty Bowls, Disabled American Veterans, Elementary Cheer Camp and Elementary Tailgate, all grade 12.

His school involvement includes FFA (9-12), Band (9-12), Company R (9-12), musical (9-12), Big Brothers Big Sisters (10-12), JV/varsity basketball cheer (11,12), varsity football cheer (12) and National Honor Society (12).

Ayden’s leadership roles include Ridgemont National Honor Society chaplain (12) and band section leader (11).

Upper Scioto Valley

Ava Pinks is the daughter of Katie Pinks of Alger and a senior at Ohio Hi-Point/Upper Scioto Valley High School. After graduation she plans on going to college and moving up in the nursing field.

Her work experience includes presently working at Logan Acres as a CNA. She previously worked at Padrones of Ada. She helps her grandparents when needed and does some baby-sitting.

In the community, during her freshman year Ava helped clean by the school as part of Ag class. She also went to a nursing home for clinicals.

Her school involvement includes cheerleader (9), sophomore leadership (10), Rox (11,12), HOSA and SOS (Save Our students) where she is trying to be a student influencer.

Outside of school, Ava goes to church every Wednesday and Sunday.

For leadership roles, she listed sophomore leadership, Rox, HOSA leader and SOS.

Jase Prater is the son of Jon and Michelle Prater of Belle Center and a senior at Upper Scioto Valley High School. After graduation he plans to apply to Ohio State University and go into the dentistry program.

His work experience includes vacuuming at BKP.

In the community, Jase has raked leaves for the town, helped at school concession stands, Relay for Life, homecoming activities and Veterans Day services.

His school involvement includes cross country and track (9-12), BPA (9-12), National Honor Society (11,12), drones (12) and show choir (12).

Jase says his leadership roles include participating in Sophomore Leadership and the local National Honor Society.