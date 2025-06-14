Engineer lays out expensive options as Forest considers treatment plans

[adinserter block="4"]

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

FOREST — While there weren’t enough council members to conduct an official meeting, Wessler Engineering had plenty of information to present for those present at the Village of Forest meeting on Thursday night.

Ben Schroeder, who works as a project manager in the company’s Bluffton office, relayed to council some options for both the village’s water treatment system and collection system. Council will have to make a final decision by July 10 so that everything can be presented to the Ohio funding agencies and recommendations submitted to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in August.

For the lagoon treatment system, keeping the current discharge and pumping to the Blanchard River, the project would cost upwards of $9 million. Preliminary cost estimate shows that keeping it maintained for 20 years would add another $2 million to the cost, and 50 years at $18 million.

Schroeder said that the village cannot regionalize with Kenton because of the Ohio watershed divide that runs between Kenton and Forest. He added the only option would be to pump over to Upper Sandusky, which is 12 miles away. The cost of which would be $29 million.

For the collection system, rehabilitating the existing vacuum system would be costly as well. Schroeder said that there would need to be a backup generator installed, alarm systems, and adding a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for monitoring those alarms.

“The pros of rehabbing the vac system is what you have,” Schroeder said. “It is in place, it is already installed. It is the fastest construction schedule.”

However, the cons show high operating and maintenance costs, phased implementation, an addition of a full-time employee, and limited manufacturer support, he said.

“The concern there is we can spend all this money on the vac station, the system does not still operate, therefore we have to start replacing lines, vac pits, and at that point you start to be at the same level as a low pressure system,” Schroeder said.

Councilman Derek Hastings, who ran the meeting in place of Mayor Dave Book, said council will push for a meeting on June 25 at 6 p.m. for Wessler to present these findings on the water system to the public. However, the crucial July 10 decision date also falls within the same timespan of the Tree Town Festival.

In other business, council:

– Heard a concern from Angie Miller of the Market Square Committee about a complaint she received regarding the food trucks being in the village and not paying to be there. Council members replied that as long as there is no ordinance about food trucks, they have no problem with them being there.

– Heard that the Market Square and VFW Post 1182 are hosting Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m.