James Burd Posted on May 16, 2026 0 James Burd, 74, passed away on May 5, 2026, in Orange Grove, Texas. For information regarding memorial services, please contact Crystal Butcher by email at Nburd1931@gmail.com. At this time, the family is not accepting donations. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription