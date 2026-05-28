Girls in grades 7-12 can sign up for GEMS

Girls in grades 7-12 can sign up for GEMS

Heartbeat of Hardin County will be offering a summer GEMS Program. GEMS is self-esteem/mentoring program open to youth entering the 7th grade in the fall to 12th graders.

Topics that will be covered include the importance of protecting your fertility, relationships, drug and alcohol awareness, self-esteem, and future goals. Classes will include discussions, videos, worksheets, crafts, and much more.

Girls will receive a gemstone bracelet and other items. The last meeting will include lunch and outing to some fun activity.

“Our goal with this program is to help girls learn what a GEM they are,” said Julie Zaring, Executive Director of Heartbeat of Hardin County.

The program will be five days over two weeks. Classes will be June 9, 11, 16, 18, from 9 a.m. till noon. The last class will be June 19, it will be outing. Times to be announced at the event.

There is a minimum of 5 a maximum of 12 girls. The program is free and paid with from a grant from Hardin County Job and Family Services.

To sign up by June 3, you can call 419-674-4716 or stop into Heartbeat between 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There is also a registration link on the Heartbeat of Hardin County’s Facebook page.