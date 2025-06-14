One killed in motorcycle accident

[adinserter block="4"]

A rural Dunkirk man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thursday evening west of Kenton in Cessna Township.

The victim was identified as Joseph Bayliff.

According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Bayliff was traveling eastbound on County Road 90 shortly before 9 p.m. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway, traveled across a drainage ditch, and entered Ohio 309.

Bayliff was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Assisting the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were the McGuffey Fire Department, Kenton Fire Department, BKP Ambulance District, Multi County Crash Team, Hardin County Coroner and Osborn’s Towing.