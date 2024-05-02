Polar Bear Showcase and Art Show planned

Hardin Northern will host the annual Polar Bear Showcase and Art Show on Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The evening features HN’s Project Based Learning, instruction that is used to help students learn by actively engaging them in solving real-world problems and answering complex questions.

Students demonstrate their knowledge and skills by creating public products or presentations for a real audience. As a result, students develop deep content knowledge as well as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication skills.

The event will feature student-led demonstrations and exhibits throughout the building, providing the community with the opportunity to interact with students and see the academic work happening in the district. All grade levels will be involved, from kindergarten through senior high. In addition, artwork will be on display from various art classes.

The event is free and open to the public.