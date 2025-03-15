R’mont board correction

In Thursday’s Kenton Times, it correctly reported that Policy 5223 pertains to released time for religious instruction, allowing students to be excused from school for religious instruction. The discussion the board held was not in reference to the whole policy, just discussing the part of the policy pertaining to background checks.

The policy about religious release is in regards to the board asking for the background check, but that the groups taking out students for release were not required to provide them with those checks. That is the issue that caused the board to pull the specific policy for further discussion.