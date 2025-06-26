Word for the day

[adinserter block="4"]

Class becomes more hopeful

“Everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the Scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope.”— Romans 15:4

Owens Community College had a class available near Toledo’s center city. It was an 8:00 communications class at a job training center. I was asked to teach it. The class never started until 8:15 or 8:20. The armed guard unlocked the front door at 8:00 and watched the students as they entered the classrooms.

My class consisted of twelve young women and one young man. Each student had considerable sadness in their lives. Several of the women lost siblings to gun violence. The husband of one woman was car-jacked. He was beaten so badly that he suffered from post-traumatic stress. He spent each day emptying bottles of whiskey. The young man had been hiking. He fell off a cliff and broke his jaw in several places. His jaw was wired shut. But he held his jaw and spoke from the side of his mouth to deliver his speeches. He said that he did not want to miss the class.

One of the young women was nineteen years old. She had three children by three men who were no where to be found. She felt and was trapped in her neighborhood. She received a grant to attend Owens “get out of here and have a life.” When she delivered her introductory speech, there was hopelessness in her eyes and in her voice.

Communication skills have value, but I can’t imagine that anything has worth without hope. We included discussions about if meaning can be found in struggles. What can you learn about yourself during times of struggle? We discussed where we have influence and where we don’t. The class bonded from their shared their experiences and they became more hopeful.

My role was to be there for them, to treat them with respect, grace, and genuine care. In other words, I wanted them to experience the love of God that Jesus revealed. In the letter to the Roman church Paul wrote, And not only that, but we also boast in our afflictions, knowing that affliction produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.

When hope is founded on earthly ideologies, or people, or things, hope is temporary. Hope founded on the teachings and actions of Jesus is eternal. That us the hope Paul taught and lived.

From First Peter: “In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead…”

Hope in Christ is not wishful thinking. It is secured. Hope in God brings peace in uncertainty. Hope in God gives meaning and even purpose in troubled times. Hope in Christ points beyond death to eternal life.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him…”— Romans 15:13

John Dyer is pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Kenton.