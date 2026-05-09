Graveside services with military rites for Dennis A. Alexander, 79 of Kenton, will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Michael Schnieder officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Dennis passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dennis’s honor to Beauty for Ashes through the First Methodist Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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