Annette Vera Ammons, also known as “Tish” to her family, was a vibrant spirit who brought joy and love to those around her.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Annette’s memory to the Belle Center Cornerstone Church, 202 E Main Street, Belle Center, Ohio 43310.

A memorial service will be held at the Belle Center Cornerstone Church on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Ammons family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

