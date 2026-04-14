Charles L. Badertscher, 84 of Roundhead, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2026 at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton on Monday, April 20, 2026. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Roundhead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Charles to Compassus Mercy Health Hospice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He was born in Lima, Ohio on November 10, 1941 to Willis and Dorene (Elwood) Badertscher. Charles married Margaret Cox on August 31, 1963 and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2019.

Surviving are two sons; Chuck (Melinda) Badertscher and Doug (Stephanie) Badertscher. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Heather and Melissa Badertscher, brothers; Jonn and Bill Badertscher, sisters; Donna Binkley, Alyx Akers, nine grandchildren; Dustin (Ciera) Badertscher, Courtney (Matt) Popiel, Logan (Connor) Mortimer, Kaitlyn (Zach) Ireland, Taylor (David) Sheldon, Erika (Alex Tarr) Brooks, Jacob Badertscher, Lucas Badertscher, Lindsay (Sage) Rose and fourteen great grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sons; Mark and John Badertscher, brother, Bud Badertscher, sister, Betty Allmon and grandson, Luke Coder.

Mr. Badertscher retired from Excello Manufacturing after many years of service. He also worked for and retired from Logan County MRDD and the Upper Scioto Valley Elementary School where he was a custodian. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Charles also enjoyed watching his grandchildren show livestock at the fair.