Arthur H Norberg

Lima formerly of Ada

Services for Arthur Harold Norberg, 88 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Candler Cemetery, Ada

Friends may call one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!