Beverly Rose (Bliss) Brandeberry, 87, died on January 22, 2025, in Hospice Care at Sienna Gardens, Cincinnati, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held at Clark Shields Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon, with the funeral service immediately after. Interment will follow the funeral at Patterson Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Beverly R. Brandeberry Memorial fund in care of Clark Shields funeral home, 301 Patterson Street, Forest Ohio 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

