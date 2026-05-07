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Christopher Aufdencamp, age 35, of Pittsford, MI, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Chris will be laid to rest at Portage Cemetery at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the family.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

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