With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Donald Gene Kinnear Sr., a cherished father, grandfather, and friend, who entered Heaven on September 4, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2024, from 11 am – 1pm at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery where Military honors will be rendered to honor Donald’s service. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL, 33607, a charity that was near and dear to Donald. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

