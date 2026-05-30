Edward Earl Baier, 79 of Kenton, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Otterbein Green Hills in West Liberty, Ohio.

Graveside services with military rites for Ed will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Craig Mansfield officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ed’s honor may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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