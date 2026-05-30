Steven F. Ammons Posted on May 30, 2026 0 Steven F. Ammons, 86, passed away on May 26, 2026. Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate a graveside service on June 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery. EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Ammons family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.eichholtzdaring.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription