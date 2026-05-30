Steven F. Ammons, 86, passed away on May 26, 2026.

Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate a graveside service on June 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Ammons family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.eichholtzdaring.com

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