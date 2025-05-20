[adinserter block="4"]

Frank K. Haudenschield, age 88 of Kenton, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025 at 9:44 am at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 20, 1937 to the late Leonard and Mary Ellen (Jacobs) Haudenschield.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with Reverend Steve Walter officiating. Visitation will be from 11-1pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice-Compassus. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

