Gary M. Kindle Sr., 72, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay.

Honoring Gary’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay, (419-422-1500) is honored to serve Gary’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

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