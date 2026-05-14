Paul Albert Pemberton, 91, of Kenton, Ohio was born on March 17, 1935, to the late Lawrence and Esther (Botchlett) Pemberton of Kenton. On May 10, 2026, with family at his side, he joined his wife Marilyn of almost 70 years in Heaven.

Paul Pemberton will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Rush Creek Sportsmans Club, or the donor’s choice.

Funeral services for Paul will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the funeral home._

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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