James Harrison, age 88, of Mount Victory, died Saturday afternoon, March 1, 2025.

Price McElroy Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements, no funeral service at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Victory Methodist Church (tel. 937-243-1723) where Jim was a member and custodian for many years. Or donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Mt. Victory Community Improvement Corp. to go toward the Rodney Britton Village Park Tennis & Pickleball Court Renovation Project (https://mountvictory.com/tennis-pickleball-court-renovation).

