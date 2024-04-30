John Robert Spencer III, age 80 of rural Huntsville passed away at his residence on Friday, April 26, 2024 surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Huntsville Cemetery where full military rites will be presented by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Interim Hospice, 3745 Shawnee Rd Suite 108 and 109, Lima, OH 45806. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

